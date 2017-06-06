Traffic disruption in Leeds city centre as stormy weather comes crashing in

Drivers are facing traffic restrictions on a key route in Leeds city centre as stormy weather buffets the region.

Diversions were enforced for high-sided vehicles around the Bridgewater Place tower from 3.30pm today.

The restrictions follow forecasts of high winds and are expected to be extended to all vehicles from 2am to 10am tomorrow.

A dangerous wind tunnel effect can take hold around the base of Bridgewater Place during stormy conditions.

Pedestrian Edward Slaney, from Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax, was crushed to death by a truck that was blown off its wheels close to the 32-storey building in 2011.