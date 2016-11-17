Traffic latest: Heavy delays clearing on M62 after eight-vehicle crash

Commuters using motorways in West Yorkshire this morning faced heavy delays after an eight-vehicle crash on the M62.

Highways England said the collision happened at around 7am today (Thursday), on the M62 westbound between junctions 31 at Normanton, Wakefield, and 30 at Oulton, Leeds.

Two lanes were closed between the junctions and there were also severe delays between junction 32 at Pontefract and Castleford and junction 30.

The long delays are now subsiding after recovery officers cleared the collision.]