TRAFFIC: M62 motorway still closed after man shot dead by police

The M62 motorway in West Yorkshire is still closed and could remain closed overnight after a man was shot dead by police on the road.

The road was shut shortly after 6pm on Monday, January 2 after West Yorkshire Police shot a man, named locally as Mohammed Yassar Yaqub.

The man died after being shot by police during a "pre-planned policing operation" near the M62 motorway in Huddersfield.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Mr Yaqub’s family said they did not want to speak at his home in a cul-de-sac in the Crosland Moor area of the town.

But flowers were taken to the house and a number of relatives arrived, some embracing as they went into the property.

The car apparently involved in the shooting.

At the scene, a silver Audi with bullet holes in its windscreen was surrounded by other vehicles at the bottom of the off-slip of the westbound carriageway of the M62 on Tuesday morning as police and forensic teams continued their investigation.

The road is still closed as of 4.15pm. Check back for updates.

The westbound exit/entry is likely to remain closed beyond 6pm.