TRAFFIC: Serious incident closes M1 motorway

The M1 motorway

The M1 is closed northbound after a serious incident.

The motorway is currently shut between junction 34 and junction 35 northbound, near Sheffield and Rotherham.

A spokesman for Highways England said : "This incident is led by South Yorkshire and it is anticipated that the road will be closed for a number of hours while police investigation works take place."

A diversion is in place - follow the hollow triangle symbol. Motorists are advised to exit the M1 at J34 (South) and head onto the A6109, then the A629 up to the M1 northbound at J35.

