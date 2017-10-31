Tragic Leeds student, 21, had head and chest injuries - inquest opening told

Have your say

A LEEDS student who was pronounced dead after being found collapsed outside a house in Hyde Park had suffered head and chest injuries, an inquest opening heard.

Leeds Becket University student Harry Loker, 21, had been to pubs in Leeds city centre with a close friend during a night out on Thursday September 14 and was left sleeping on a sofa at her house on Royal Park Avenue, Hyde Park, Leeds.

A member of the public alerted emergency services just before 9.30am the following day to report a man was collapsed in the garden of the house on Royal Park Avenue, the inquest opening at Wakefield Coroner's Court was told.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced Mr Loker dead at the scene.

Area Coroner Jonathan Leach said a preliminary report stated Mr Loker's medical cause of death as head and chest injuries.

Mr Leach said: "He had spent the evening with a close friend, visiting various public houses and returned to her address. The friend left him sleeping on the sofa and went to her bedroom."

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of further enquiries.

The inquest opening heard Mr Loker was born in Dewsbury and lived at Oakwood Avenue, Birkenshaw, Bradford.

Police have previously said Mr Loker's death is not believed to be suspicious and is being treated as unexplained.

It is understood that Mr Loker, a keen guitar player, studied Music Performance and Production at Leeds Beckett University.

Mr Loker’s family said in a statement following his death: “Harry was a devoted son, brother and perfect grandson and we could not have asked for more.

“We as a family were extremely proud of Harry and all his achievements and he will be sorely missed. This terrible, terrible incident has broken us as a family and leaves pain in our hearts."