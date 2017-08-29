Train strikes to disrupt Bingley Music Live festival

Have your say

Festival-goers attending Bingley Music Live this Friday will not be able to catch a train home from the event.

A Northern rail strike means that the last trains leaving Bingley Station will depart well before the festival finishes at 9.30pm on Friday.

The train operator is running services between 7am and 7pm on Friday 1 and Monday 4 September, with trains in some areas stopping even earlier.

They will be concentrating resources on busy commuter routes, meaning they are unable to provide late-night trains or replacement buses from Bingley to Leeds, Bradford and Skipton.

Services from the event on Saturday and Sunday will run as normal.

Details of the revised timetables during RMT’s strike action can be found on Northern’s industrial action page which is available through northernrailway.co.uk/industrialaction.

