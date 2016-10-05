Transport guru tells council to ‘stick to its guns’ over bus lane cameras

A TRANSPORT expert has urged a council to “stick to its guns” over bus lane cameras in a Yorkshire city as the latest forecast showed it could rake in nearly £1m from fines a year.

The number of automatic number plate recognition cameras in Hull went up from eight to 12 on Monday, and figures show Hull Council made £428,000 in their first year of operation - a figure expected to more than double to £920,000 this financial year.

Hull is the sixth most congested in the UK, according to the TomTom congestion index, with average speeds falling from 16.7 mph to 16.1 mph between December 2014 and December 2015.

Prof Begg, former chairman of the Government’s Commission for Integrated Transport, praised councillors for reducing bus journey times “quite significantly” as a result of the “bus priority” scheme, but said: “If you think you have congestion right now watch this space - it’s going to get worse and worse.”

Despite bus patronage rising 30 per cent since 2002/3 - twice the national average - roads are getting slower because of increasing congestion, rising car ownership and the “disproportionate” impact of delivery vans.

After costs including staffing are excluded, however, a report said the cameras made no surplus from its first year, and would only make around £244,000 in 2016/17. Coun Martin Mancey said any surplus would go into improving transport - possibly work on the long-stalled northern park and ride, adding: “Which is the best way of raising money for transport improvements - it it putting up council tax or finding the money from people who disregard the rules?”

Meanwhile traffic restrictions are due to be reintroduced on Coppergate in York months after City of York Council finished refunding fines levied during a controversial traffic trial. If approved by the Council’s Cabinet they will go live early in 2017.