£4m roundabout 'will help drivers pulling out onto one of East Yorkshire's busiest roads'

Councillors have welcomed £3m Government funding towards a new roundabout on one of the busiest roads in East Yorkshire.

Ward councillors say drivers are "increasingly fearful" at having to pull out from Great Gutter Lane onto the busy 60mph A164 leading to Beverley.

Nearly £3m from the DfT, plus over £1m from the council, will be used to build a new four-arm roundabout at the Riplingham Road and Great Gutter Lane staggered crossroad junction, near Kirk Ella.

Coun Julie Abraham said they had raised road safety concerns with the council in the summer but were told there was a scheme ready, but no funding.

She said: "Many of our residents from Swanland, North Ferriby, Melton and Welton use this junction on a daily basis and have become increasingly fearful at having to pull out onto a busy road with a 60mph speed limit. This is fantastic news."

The £2.98 million from the DfT is allocated from the Government’s £350 million National Productivity Investment Fund, which aims to improve local roads and public transport.

East Riding Council was the only local authority in the Humber region to successfully bid for funding and one of only 76 projects across the country to get the go ahead.

Councillor Symon Fraser, cabinet portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “The announcement by the DfT is very welcome news and will support the council’s work in improving journey times at this location by replacing the current staggered junction with a roundabout.

“The A164 is one of the East Riding’s busiest roads, with 30,000 vehicles travelling the route each day.

“The council has an excellent track record in securing additional external funding for much needed major transport infrastructure projects across the East Riding, and then delivering these schemes on time and on budget.

“It’s thanks to a huge amount of behind-the-scenes work from our asset management team that we are successful in bidding for this Government money, the improvements will make a real and noticeable difference for residents and for road users. I really look forward to construction starting in due course.”