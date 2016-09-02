£800k of roadworks to resurface and repair parts of Driffield bypass

A major programme of roadworks costing more than £800,000 has been announced for the A614 in Driffield, with parts of the road to be closed overnight until mid November.

The work, to begin on Monday, September 12, is the second scheme funded through a £16.7m bid from East Riding of Yorkshire Council to the Department for Transport. Resurfacing work is to be carried out on parts of the road, with several roundabouts to be upgraded as well. The known schedule for work runs until November 10, the authority has said.

“Motorists, residents and businesses will see the benefits for years to come,” said Coun Andy Burton, member for planning, highways and transport.

Rolling and partial road closures will be place for various parts of the works and the programme has been divided into sections, each with its own timescale. Repairs and resurfacing work will be carried out between the ‘Four Winds’ and the Kelleythorpe roundabout, then up until the A166 and B1249 roundabouts.

The A614 roundabout will undergo a programme of repairs and resurfacing, with a new road service made of a quieter material. Further work is to be included to improve the Kelleythorpe roundabout and the Beverley Road roundabout, but dates for this are yet to be announced.

“We apologise in advance for any delays or disruption this scheme will cause, but these are necessary improvements to a very busy stretch of road,” said Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at the council.

“Our contractors will be carrying out the majority of the work overnight to try to minimise the inconvenience to motorists.”