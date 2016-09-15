Call for re-think over HS2 plans for Yorkshire

Plans for a long-awaited high speed rail link to boost the region’s infrastructure are “poor value for Yorkshire taxpayers”, a leading politician has warned.

MPs yesterday pressed for clarity over the HS2 plan for Yorkshire, casting doubt over its promised economic dividends in a withering Parliamentary report.

And now, as communities across Yorkshire react to the report, the Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has called on the Secretary of State to reject a recently proposed new route.

“My position is clear. At the moment I remain broadly supportive of the overall HS2 project, but not at any cost,” she said. “The budget has already gone up and is under pressure again, and I certainly do not support the new proposal for HS2 in South Yorkshire.

“It is bad for local residents, bad for local communities and is less beneficial for our region. Quite simply it is not the best use of public money.”

The criticisms of the Public House Accounts Committee, published yesterday, raised concerns about the “volatile” cost estimates for part of the route, which still exceed budget by £7bn.

And the report comments on the impact on Yorkshire communities where hundreds of homes are threatened with demolition, calling for clarity on plans to prove the economic benefit.

Major changes to the proposed HS2 route were revealed by the Government in July, with rail bosses scrapping plans for a station in Meadowhall in favour of a spur into Sheffield city centre.

This, said a spokesman for Sheffield City Council, was a big boost for the city: “We have campaigned for a city centre station which will deliver far more economic growth and jobs for the region than the previous Meadowhall option.

“It is also important that HS2 address other issues such as establishing a fast link to Leeds and increasing the frequency of trains which are vital to improving connectivity and driving growth and job creation.”

Sheffield City Region LEP has said it welcomes the report as it is essential that there is clarity over costs, value for money and the impact on individuals’ lives.

“It is crucially important that businesses have maximum confidence in the prompt delivery of HS2,” said Sheffield business leader Martin McKervey, LEP board private sector lead for transport.

“Sheffield City Region leaders are working alongside HS2 to ensure we understand how the route will interact with our existing transport network and with Northern Powerhouse Rail and we expect to see details of these reflected in plans for phase two.”