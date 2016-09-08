Diesel spill, mattresses and wild horses testing West Yorkshire drivers

Delays caused by broken down vehicles, roadworks and crashes are daily occurrences on West Yorkshire’s busy roads.

But this morning commuters are being put to the test by a diesel spill, mattresses and wild horses.

West Yorkshire Police has received calls warning of a three mattresses on a lane of the M621 at junction 1 near Beeston, Leeds.

Drivers have called to reported diesel on the road at the A653 Morley roundabout near the White Rose Centre.

And there are also reports of loose horses on Leeds Road in Shipley.