Disruption ahead as bus drivers strike over pay

Angry bus drivers in West Yorkshire are preparing to strike for 24 hours in a move that will cause widespread disruption for commuters using public transport in the region.

Services will grind to a halt on Monday as more than 850 Arriva Yorkshire bus drivers walk out from 3am, after members of the Unite union rejected a pay deal and voted for strike action.

Arriva runs services across the region including from Leeds to Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike and Morley.

The company said all Arriva services will cease from 6.30pm on Monday and only limited services will operate during the strike, with some bus times changed to hourly and certain areas not being served.

It comes after staff at Leeds bus firm First staged three 24-hour strikes in Leeds during the summer, which caused service disruption for commuters across the city.

Phil Bown, regional officer at the Unite union, said: “Strike action is not a step our members take lightly, but after nearly 12 months of circular talks they have become increasingly angry about being strung along by Arriva bosses.

Nigel Featham, regional managing director for Arriva Yorkshire and North East, apologised to customers who will be affected by the industrial action.

The full list of service changes and disruption is available on Arriva Yorkshire’s website.

Visit www.arrivabus.co.uk/disruptions for more information about timetable changes.