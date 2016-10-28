Drizzle on the line causes train chaos across Yorkshire

ALL IT took was a little early morning drizzle to bring much of Yorkshire’s rail network to a grinding halt today.

Network Rail blamed “slippery rails” for mass cancellations and delays across the network.

Services between Leeds, York, Ilkley and Skipton were worst affected, with many trains cancelled at short notice and remaining services badly delayed.

Network Rail said delays, which they later attributed to “poor rail conditions”, were likely to last all morning.

Despite the chaos, weather forecasters said Yorkshire was set for a pleasant autumn day, with skies clearing in all areas after isolated outbreaks of early drizzle. Temperatures will easily reach double figures, with an unseasonably high 12 degrees in most areas.