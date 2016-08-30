Four mile queues on A1 motorway after two accidents

Closures are in place on the A1(M) in South Yorkshire following two accidents.

Drivers are being warned to expect long delays as emergency services respond to the incidents.

The first accident at the junction 35 northbound sliproad, at around 10.20am, prompted the closure of the northbound carriageway between junctions 35 and 36, near Doncaster.

And a single lane of the southbound carriageway has also been closed between junctions 36 and 37 following a second collision involving a lorry and a motorcycle.

Highways England said there were approximately four miles of slow traffic on the approach to junction 35.

It said teams were working to free cars stuck between the junction and the crash site.

An air ambulance had been dispatched to the scene of the first crash, landing at the site at around 10.30am.

Highways England is currently predicting the delays on the northbound carriageway will be cleared by 12.45am-1pm and on the southbound by 2pm-2.15pm.