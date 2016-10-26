Heavy motorway delays around Leeds after multi-car crash

A multi-car crash on a motorway near Leeds is causing heavy delays this afternoon (Wednesday).

The crash happened at around 4pm on the A1 (M) near Junction 44 at Aberford.

Highways England said the southbound lane, from Junction 44 to Junction 42 near Lumby, North Yorkshire, was blocked after the collision and emergency services were at the scene.

All lanes have now reopened but there are still heavy delays going back to Junction 46 at Wetherby.

Traffic on the A64 westbound exit slip road to the A1 (M) in Leeds is also being disrupted.

The delays are not expected to clear until at least 6.15pm, Highways England said.