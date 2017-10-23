'Heavy rain could slow down abnormal load travelling through Yorkshire'

An abnormal load bound from York for Hull Docks tomorrow could be slowed down by heavy rain, a freight firm has warned.

Collett & Sons is repeating last Friday’s manoeuvre, which involves units 27m long, with a police escort and rolling road closures, on the “high-load” route, which takes in Pocklington, Market Weighton and Skirlaugh among others.

The convoy en route last Friday

The convoy, which includes telephone engineers who will have to move any low-hanging cables, travels at speeds of between 15mph and 20mph.

It is due to leave the Portastor Ltd site at Huntington, near York at 9.30am.

The firm is warning that motorists travelling east on the A1079 and A1035 "is likely to be held up."

The only opportunity motorists travelling in that direction will have to pass is when the convoy makes a pre-arranged stop in the layby on the A1079 between Hayton and

Shiptonthorpe.

Those heading west will be asked to pull in as tight as possible to the left of their lane - but delays are expected to be "minimal."

It is due to arrive at the port just before 3pm where the cargo will be loaded onto ships bound for the United Arab Emirates.

Collett Senior Projects Manager, Liam McLoughlin said: “The first module movement on Friday went extremely well. There was a delay leaving site that was beyond our control.

"But the convoy made up time and arrived well ahead of schedule.

“We have provided some revised arrival times based on Friday's experience.

"Again, we would like to advise that the times are indicative and there are many factors which may influence what we have indicated below.

"The weather forecast shows heavy rain tomorrow, and this in itself reduces visibility and typically slows down transport operations."

He added: “Again we would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience that the second movement will cause.”

The journey the convoy will make tomorrow

HUNTINGTON YORK 09.30HRS

STOCKTON ON FORREST 10.00HRS

POCKLINGTON 11.00HRS

MARKET WEIGHTON 12.15HRS

BISHOP BURTON 12.50HRS

MOLESCROFT 13.05HRS

TICKTON 13.20HRS

LONG RISTON 13.35HRS

SKIRLAUGH 13.45HRS

CONISTON 13.55HRS

MARFLEET LANE 14.20HRS

PORT OF HULL 14.50HRS