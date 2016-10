Police have closed Hull’s North Bridge in both directions after four cars were involved in a crash.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 8.10am today following reports of a collision between a silver Ford Mondeo, silver Audi TT, black Suzuki Swift and grey Vauxhall Zafira.

Humberside Police said no further details were available at this time and officers remained at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.