Hull & Humber Chamber voices opposition to train timetable changes

THE Hull & Humber Chamber of Commerce has voiced opposition to plans from TransPennine Express to increase the number of stops on its Hull to Manchester service.

Chamber chief executive Dr Ian Kelly said the proposals would downgrade the train service to Hull, which he described as an integral part of the region’s economic well-being.

He added: “At a time when Hull has increased its national profile as a result of its year as UK City of Culture, which has in turn seen a boost in both tourism and business travel, we feel strongly that nothing should happen which could undermine this growth which is vital for Hull’s continuing renaissance as a destination city.”

A spokesman for TransPennine Express said: “From May 2018, we will introduce a range of service improvements across our network, including new destinations and additional service frequency.

“We are currently investing £1.4m in Hull Paragon Interchange and have already introduced a new 22:33 evening service from Hull to Manchester.

“Although we have not yet received any letter from the chamber it is clear that they have misunderstood some of the developments and outputs of this timetable and we will meet with them to clarify the process. We are working with local stakeholders to develop these plans.”