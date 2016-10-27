Ilkley and Skipton trains halted after man dies on tracks near Leeds

Trains in West Yorkshire are being disrupted this afternoon as emergency services respond to a death on the tracks in Leeds.

British Transport Police were called to Horsforth shortly before 2pm today after reports that a man had been hit by a train.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers from BTP attended with the ambulance service but sadly the man died at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Services between Leeds and Shipley, Ilkely and Bradford Forster Square have been affected.

National Rail said lines had now reopened between Leeds and Shipley, but trains would continue to be disrupted until around 5pm.

It said buses were running between Shipley and Leeds, and customers travelling to or from Bradford Forster Square could still use Bradford Interchange.