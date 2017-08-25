Leeds West Indian Carnival 2017: Full list of road closures and bus diversions

Motorists and bus passengers in Leeds are being urged to plan ahead as the city prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Leeds West Indian Carnival.

Monday’s carnival will feature a spectacular parade including dazzling costumes, Caribbean music, stalls, fun fair rides and world cuisine.

The parade will start at 1pm and will travel along Harehills Avenue, turning onto Roundhay Road then Chapeltown Road before returning to Potternewton.

The landmark event will see road closures and restrictions in place in and round the Chapeltown area along the parade route.

A number of bus services will also be diverted as a result.

WHAT ROADS WILL BE CLOSED?

In order to ensure there is enough space for those taking part and the thousands of spectators, some roads will be closed from 5pm on Sunday (August 27) and will not reopen until 5.30am on Tuesday (August 29).

Roads affected will include Chapeltown Road, Harehills Lane, Harehills Avenue, Avenue Hill, Saville Drive and Mexborough Drive.

Sunday 5pm-Tuesday 7.30am:

Saville Drive from Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road

Saville Road from Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road

Saville Place from Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road

Mexborough Drive from Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road

Mexborough Street from Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road

Mexborough Avenue from Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road

Mexborough Grove from Chapeltown Road to Mexborough Road

Button Hill from Chapeltown Road west for 30 metres

Reginald Terrace from Chapeltown Road west for 50 metres

Reginald Street from Chapeltown Road west for 30 metres

Newton Park View (whole street)

Louis Street from Chapeltown Road to Cross Louis Street

Francis Street from Chapeltown Road to Cross Francis Street

Cowper Street from Chapeltown Road to Back Grange Terrace

Grange Avenue from Chapeltown Road to Back Grange Avenue

Nassau Place from Harehills Avenue to Back Harehills Avenue

Spencer Place from Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road

Shepherd’s Place from Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road

Ellers Road from Harehills Avenue to Back Pasture Road

Beck Road from Harehills Avenue to Baldovan Mount

Monday 5am-Tuesday 5.30am:

Chapeltown Road from Barrack Road to Newton Road

Harehills Avenue from Chapeltown Road to Avenue Hill

Avenue Hill (whole street)

Monday 5am-9am:

Laycock Place (whole street)

Saville Mount from Laycock Place to Chapeltown Road

Spencer Place from Harehills Avenue to Louis Street

Louis Street (whole street)

Monday 10am-10pm:

Harehills Avenue from Avenue Hill to Harehills Lane

Harehills Lane from Harehills Avenue to Roundhay Road

Roundhay Road from Easterly Road to Barrack Road

Barrack Road (whole street)

WHERE WILL WAITING IN CARS BE RESTRICTED?

Only authorised vehicles connected to the carnival will be allowed to wait on these roads on Monday:

Chapeltown Road from Barrack Road to Harehills Avenue. Both sides.

Harehills Avenue (whole street, both sides)

Harehills Lane from Harehills Avenue to Roundhay Road

Avenue Hill (whole street, both sides)

Spencer Place (whole street, both sides)

Leopold Street from Spencer Place to Cross Louis Street (both sides, except the bays outside 26-32 and 38-44)

Nassau Place from Leopold Street to Louis Street (both sides)

Louis Street from Spencer Place to Cross Louis Street (both sides)

Cross Louis Street (whole street, both sides)

Laycock Place (whole street, both sides)

Saville Mount from Laycock Place to Chapeltown Road (both sides)

Nice Avenue (whole street, both sides)

Rossall Grove (whole street, both sides)

Rossall Road from Rossall Grove to Nice Avenue (both sides)

HOW WILL BUS SERVICES BE AFFECTED?

2, 3, 3A: Diverting all day on Monday from North Street via Sheepscar Street North, Scott Hall Road, Stainbeck Lane and vice versa to normal line of route.

12, 13, 13A: Diverting between 9.30am and 11.59pm on Monday from New Briggate via New York Road, Regent Street, Skinner Lane, Lincoln Green Road, Beckett Street, Stanley Road, Compton Road, Foundry Approach, Oak Tree Drive, Oakwood Lane to Roundhay Road at Oakwood clock and vice versa to normal line of route.

36: Diverting all day on Monday from North Street via Sheepscar Street North, Scott Hall Road, Potternewton Lane and vice versa to normal line of route.

49, 50, 50A: Diverting between 9.30am and 11.59pm on Monday from Becket Street via Stanley Road, Compton Road, Foundry Approach, Oak Tree Drive, Oakwood Lane to normal line of route.

91: Diverting between 9.30am and 11.59pm on Monday from Stainbeck Lane via Scott Hall Road, Sheepscar Street North, Sheepscar Street South, Skinner Lane, Lincoln Green, Beckett Street, Stanley Road, Compton Road and vice versa to normal line of route.

X99: Diverting between 9.30am and 11.59pm on Monday from Regent Street, Skinner Lane, Lincoln Green Road, Accommodation Road, Nippet Street, Stoney Rock Lane, Compton Road, Foundry Approach, Oaktree Drive, Oakwood Avenue and Easterly Road and vice versa to normal line of route.