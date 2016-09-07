Long delays as burst water main shuts A65 at Guiseley

A BUSY commuter road in West Yorkshire is closed this evening because of a burst water main, causing traffic chaos for drivers heading home from Leeds.

The A65 in Guiseley is closed in both directions between the A6038 Bradford Road junction and the B6153 Park Road junction, following extensive flooding.

There are long tailbacks, with congestion described as “severe”.

The burst occurred earlier this afternoon at the junction of Back Lane and Ings Lane.

Yorkshire Water contractors are at the scene.