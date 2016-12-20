Major disruption on East Coast Main Line after person hit by train

Trains are being cancelled and delayed on the East Coast Main Line this evening after a person was hit by a train.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident, which happened on the line between Retford and Doncaster at around 5.30pm.

National Rail is warning of major disruption, which is likely to continue until the end of service today.

It is affecting Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange/Sunderland; Hull Trains between London Kings and Hull/Beverley, and Virgin Trains East Coast between London Kings Cross and Leeds/York/Scotland.

The latest advice for customers is as follows:

Hull Trains customers may use Virgin Trains East Coast, Northern, Grand Central and TransPennine Express on any reasonable route. Road Transport will operate between Doncaster and Hull as and when required for passengers to complete their journey.

Grand Central customers may use Hull Trains on any reasonable route.

Virgin Trains East Coast customers may use East Midlands Trains between London St Pancras International and Sheffield for connections to Doncaster; CrossCountry services between Sheffield / Leeds / Doncaster and Scotland; Virgin Trains between London Euston and Scotland and between London and Manchester for onward connections; TransPennine Express services between Manchester and York / Newcastle; Grand Central and Hull Trains on any reasonable routes, and Thameslink services between Peterborough and London Kings Cross.