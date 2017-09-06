New service for St Aidan's pupils after bus withdrawl as school term loomed

Transport for Nidderdale pupils has been secured after the unexpected withdrawal of a bus service as the school term loomed.

Parents of more than 30 pupils at St Aidan's Church of England High School were emailed last week by Stephenson Easingwold Bus Services, telling them a bus that ran to the school would no longer be available.

However after coordination between the school and Transdev year 7-11 pupils were able to arrive in time for the start of school, with the company's number 24 route offering an alternative getting to and from school.

Headteacher, John Wood said: "I think I can say that with the late stage that the information was given to the school and parents by the bus company caused some stress as to how we would find the transport needed so close to the start of the school term. I am very grateful to Transdev for having done this.

"We don't have any dealing with transport ourselves normally since NYCC withdrew the sustainability fund for church schools around 18 months ago. At the time this happened we did get involved because parents couldn't contact the company themselves. It is now between the parents and the bus company."

The 24 route carries passengers from Nidderdale to Harrogate Bus Station, where tickets can be used to get on the school bus V32. The number 24 is scheduled to arrive at 8.17am and the school bus at 8.20am, the V32 will however wait for the 24 service to arrive before leaving the bus station.

Pupils can return home by catching the V32 back into Harrogate, where they can get off on Parliament Street for 4pm. From Harrogate Bus Station they then can catch the 24 back to Nidderdale at 4.30pm.

Stephenson Easingwold Bus Services has been approached for comment at the time of this articles publication.

Let us know if this has affected your child's journey to school, email Alexander.Beard@jpress.co.uk