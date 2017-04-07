Plan sets out how Leeds Bradford Airport will reach new heights

A vision for the future of Leeds Bradford Airport was formally published today as bosses outlined how the airport will be developed to meet the needs of a projected 7.1 million passengers.

Route to 2030 sets out plans for the next 13 years, including support for an airport Parkway station on the Harrogate-Leeds railway line and a new road link between the A658 and A65 with a spur to the airport.

A record 3.6 million passengers have flown through Leeds Bradford Airport in the past 12 months. Picture: Richard Walker /www.imagenorth.net

There will be expansion of aircraft stands, boarding gates and new taxiways as well as further development of the terminal building.

The document, which went out to consultation in March 2016, also features proposals for the creation of an economic hub.

It will provide the various commercial, business and industrial support needed for the airport to grow and create jobs.

John Parkin, chief executive at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “Our vision is to be an outstanding airport, connecting Yorkshire with the world and this document is central to how we will deliver that.

“We will continue to work closely with the Local and Combined Authorities and Local Enterprise Partnership to ensure that our plans are of benefit to all.”

The plan was presented at a regional event attended by a group of senior council leaders, councillors and MPs.

It includes endorsements from Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake, Bradford Metropolitan District Council leader Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership chairman Roger Marsh OBE.

Mr Parkin said: “I would like to thank everyone, including many community groups, for their feedback during our consultation process.

Leeds Bradford Airport's Tony Hallwood, left, with council leaders and MPs at the launch event. Picture: Richard Walker/www.imagenorth.net

“We very much look forward to the coming years, in which passengers will see a step change in many areas of our development – exciting times for LBA.”

The airport currently offers flights to 75 direct destinations across 23 countries; alongside three hub services which connect to hundreds more.

In the last 12 months, a record 3.6m passengers have flown through the airport.

Click hereto read the full Route to 2030 document.