Severe delays on M62 and A64 in Leeds and Tadcaster after accidents

LENGTHY delays are being reported on the M62 in Leeds this morning, and on the A64 between York and Leeds following a spate of accidents.

On the M621, there are lengthy delays and queuing traffic on the westbound carriageway following the accident, which happened between junction 27 for the M621 at Gildersome and junction 26 for the M606.

All lanes have now reopened but there is congestion back to junction 30 at Rothwell.

Police said a black Honda Civic and a white Daf truck were involved in collision just after 6,30am.

Further north, on the A64 in North Yorkshire, there is queuing traffic and one lane closed eastbound in Tadcaster near the A659 Tadcaster East junction, following a multi-vehicle accident. Congestion is reported to Tadcaster West.

People have been taking to social media to warn road users of the delays.

Richard Mathers tweeted: “Avoid M62 westbound this morning if possible.”

KImberley tweeted: “Looks like I’m going to be late. #M62 accident as usual.