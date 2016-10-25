Take-off for Heathrow expansion - what it could mean for Yorkshire

Heathrow expansion has reportedly been given the go-ahead by the Government.

Yorkshire MPs have welcomed the Government’s long-awaited decision to give the go-ahead for a third runway at Heathrow.

The move has been described as a “real opportunity” to improve the region’s links with London “and the wider world”.

Confirming the decision, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “The step that Government is taking today is truly momentous.

“I am proud that after years of discussion and delay this Government is taking decisive action to secure the UK’s place in the global aviation market - securing jobs and business opportunities for the next decade and beyond.”

Heathrow said it was ready to deliver a third runway that was “fair, affordable and secures the benefits of expansion for the whole of the UK”.

It also said Yorkshire could reap benefits from the expansion, even before the new runway opens. The airport has dangled the carrot of a new early morning flight and other services from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Mr Grayling said expanding the west London hub will improve connectivity in the UK and with the rest of the world, supporting exports, trade and job opportunities.

He went on: “This isn’t just a great deal for business, it’s a great deal for passengers who will also benefit from access to more airlines, destinations and flights.”

The Transport Secretary added that the decision will be “subject to full and fair public consultation”, describing it as “hugely important” for those living near the airport.

He said: “We have made clear that expansion will only be allowed to proceed on the basis of a world class package of compensation and mitigation worth up to £2.6 billion, including community support, insulation, and respite from noise - balancing the benefits and the impacts of expansion.”

Responding to the decision, Pudsey MP Stuart Andrew said it presents a “real opportunity to maintain and improve the links between Leeds Bradford, London and the wider world”.

“This decision as it has been delayed for too long by successive Governments. If we are going to be a global trader and a global centre, then we need the airport capacity to cope with it and this decision provides the hub the UK needs,” he said.

“What we must do now is ensure that we share the economic benefits this brings across the country and particularly in Yorkshire.”

The decision was made at a meeting of ministers in the airport sub-committee chaired by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The committee is made up of key Cabinet members including Chancellor Philip Hammond, Business Secretary Greg Clark and Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom.

The Department for Transport (DfT) claimed that the new runway will bring economic benefits to passengers and the wider economy worth up to £61 billion.

Officials said that up to 77,000 additional local jobs are expected to be created over the next 14 years, while the airport has committed to creating 5,000 new apprenticeships over the same period.

The Government said it will take “all necessary steps” to ensure enhanced connections within the UK, including “where appropriate, ring-fencing a suitable proportion of new slots for domestic routes”.

Speaking at Downing Street, Mr Grayling said: “This is a really big decision for this country but it’s also the clearest sign, post the referendum, that this country is very clearly open for business.

“We’ve thought long and hard about this. The committee considered all three options. There were three very good options on the table.

“But we believe a third runway for Heathrow is the best option for our future. It’s the best for the whole country to create better connectivity to the different regions of the United Kingdom and to provide the best trade links to the world.

The DfT has also outlined a series of measures to address concerns around noise and air pollution at the Heathrow site.

It has proposed the introduction of a six-and-a-half hour ban on scheduled night flights and will make meeting air quality legal requirements a condition of planning approval.

Wakefield MP and chairman of the Environmental Audit Select Committee, Mary Creagh, welcomed the announcement of a ban on overnight flights.

However, she said she will nevertheless be seeking assurances from the Government that the airport’s proposals “meet strict carbon emissions, air quality and noise standards”.

“We have seen some international progress on tackling carbon emissions from aviation recently, but we need a clear plan to reduce emissions from aviation to meet our climate change targets,” she said.

“The Government must ensure that current legal EU air pollution limits are retained after we leave, to protect the health and wellbeing of local people. We wait to hear what the airport’s plans are for covering the costs of local transport.”

It is unlikely that any new runway capacity would be operational before 2025.

Theresa May has moved to head off possible Cabinet resignations by giving ministers freedom to speak out against the Government’s decision, with the possibility of Heathrow expansion fiercely opposed by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Justine Greening.

Downing Street said any ministers wanting to voice their opposition to the plans would have to seek permission from the Prime Minister in advance.

Ms Greening is expected to give her reaction to the decision in a message to her constituents in Putney, south-west London, a source close to the Education Secretary confirmed.

A number of groups have come out in support of Heathrow, including devolved governments, many business leaders and politicians.

But Gatwick insists it is the only project that can be delivered, citing concern about the noise and environmental impact of Heathrow expansion.

Some 783 homes will have to be demolished for the third runway, according to the Airports Commission.

This includes the entire community of Longford and much of Harmondsworth.

John Stewart, chair of anti-Heathrow expansion group Hacan, said: “Countless residents will be dismayed and distraught by this decision.

“Some will lose their homes. Some face the daunting prospect of living under a noisy flight path for the first time. And many others will get yet more planes over their heads.

“But real doubts must remain whether this new runway will ever see the light of day. The hurdles it faces remain: costs, noise, air pollution and widespread opposition including an expected legal challenge from the local authorities.”

Mr Stewart added that approval for a third runway was made “dependent on certain legal conditions being met” and that Hacan will “fight for the implementation of these measures”.