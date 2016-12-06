Traffic alert: A180 in Lincolnshire closed after lorry overturns

Emergency services are dealing with an overturned lorry and several collisions on the main route linking Grimsby and the M180 motorway.

The westbound carriageway of the A180 has been closed after a number of incidents were reported, including an overturned wagon.

Humberside Police has teams at the scene dealing with the various incidents and the resulting backlog of traffic.

Its road policing team warned that once the backlog was cleared, the recovery of the wagon would still be a lengthy process.

Highways England is advising drivers to allow extra time for journeys and to use alternative routes where possible.

The suggest diversion involves exiting the A180 to join the A1173 northbound near Immingham, then joining the A160 westbound and taking the A1077 westbound to Ulceby.

At Ulceby, join the B1211 via Croxton then take the A18 westbound and join the M180 at J5.