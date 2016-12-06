Traffic alert: A180 in Lincolnshire closed after multiple collisions

Emergency services are dealing with an overturned lorry and a collision on the main route linking Grimsby and the M180 motorway.

The westbound carriageway of the A180 has closed after a number of incidents were reported, including an overturned wagon.

Humberside Police has teams at the scene dealing with the various incidents and the resulting backlog of traffic.

Its road policing team warned that once the backlog was cleared, the recovery of the wagon would still be a lengthy process.

Highways England is advising drivers to allow extra time for journeys and to use alternative routes where possible.