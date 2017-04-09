Traffic alert: Delays on A64 near York as emergency services work at crash scene

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the A64 York ring road where a person is trapped in a vehicle.

North Yorkshire Fire Service said crews from York, Acomb and Huntington were involved in the response.

Officers from North Yorkshire's Road Policing Group are also in attendance.

It was reported that a person was trapped inside one a vehicle following the collision on the eastbound carriageway before the A1237 exit.

Highways England is warning of heavy traffic on the eastbound carriageway, advising drivers to expect delays on the A64 eastbound after the A19 at Fulford.