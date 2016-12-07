Traffic alert: Delays on M1 and M62 motorways as vehicles break down

DRIVERS ARE being warned of severe delays on the M1 and slow traffic on the M62 this morning.

A vehicle has broken down on the M1's northbound carriageway between Junction 41 (Carrgate) and Junction 42 (Lofthouse).

Highways England reported that one lane was closed and delays should be expected until around 8.15am.

Meanwhile, traffic is also moving slower than usual on the M62 westbound between Junction (Gildersome) and Junction 26 (Chain Bar).