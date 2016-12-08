Traffic alert: M62 carriageway closed as HGV catches fire

A section of the eastbound carriageway of the M62 was closed in West Yorkshire after a HGV caught fire.

Emergency services are currently dealing with the aftermath of the fire between Rishworth Moor (junction 22) and Ainley Top (junction 24).

All lanes on that section of the carriageway were initially shut, but traffic is now passing in one lane between junctions 22 and 23.

Smoke blowing across the motorway and drivers slowing to look at the scene added to traffic problems, with vehicles queuing as far back as junction 21 (Milnrow) at one stage.

Highways England is warning that the incident might not be cleared until 4.30pm and delays could continue until 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, one lane of the eastbound carriageway has been closed junctions J21 and J22 after a vehicle broke down.