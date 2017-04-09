Traffic alert: Road closed by police after motorbikes crash near Selby

Police have closed the A1041 near Selby while they deal with the aftermath of a motorbike crash.

North Yorkshire Police said its officers had been called to Barlow Common at around 11.40am today when two motorbikes were involved in a collision.

A spokesman said: "Both riders are being assessed by medical staff. One is thought to have suffered leg injuries. Neither of their conditions are believed to be life-threatening."

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area for the next few hours while they work at the scene.