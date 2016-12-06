Traffic alert: Vehicle fire forces M1 lane closures near Wakefield

A lane of the M1 motorway remains closed while emergency services deal with the aftermath of a vehicle fire.

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire Service were at the scene of the incident near Wakefield shortly after 9am this morning.

Two lanes of the northbound carriageway were closed between Junction 40 and Junction 41 until they had put the fire out.

One lane will remain closed until the vehicle has been recovered.

Highways England is warning drivers that there is still some congestion on that stretch of the motorway as a result.