Travel alert: Broken down train causes delays and cancellations between Leeds and York

A broken down train has created delays and cancellations to rail services in North and West Yorkshire this morning.

The heavy freight train was reported to have broken down near Crossgates in Leeds at around 6.30am, blocking some of the lines between Leeds and York.

A rescue locomotive was attached to the heavy freight train shortly after 8am and it is now on the move slowly.

Although the lines have reopened, passengers are being warned that disruption is likely to continue until around 9.15am.

Northern customers are being advised that their tickets will be accepted on on TransPennine Express and CrossCountry services from Leeds to York.

Services reported to be affected are:

CrossCountry between Birmingham New Street and Edinburgh / Glasgow Central

Northern between Leeds / Preston / Blackpool North and York / Selby

TransPennine Express between Manchester Piccadilly / Manchester Airport and Hull / York / Scarborough / Middlesbrough and also between Liverpool Lime Street and Newcastle