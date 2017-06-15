Travel alert: Leeds city centre road closed after man hit by bus

A city centre road has been closed in both directions after an elderly man was knocked down by a bus.

Vicar Lane is currently closed between The Headrow and Kirkgate while police continue to work at the scene.

A spokesman said they had been called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly before 1.20pm.

He said the elderly man who was hit the bus had been taken to Leeds General Infirmary with potentially serious injuries.

The road will remain closed for the time being, he added.

First West Yorks said it was diverting a number of buses due to the incident.

Its 54, 55, 65, 75 Bramley service are being diverted via Eastgate, St Peter's Street and Kirkgate city loop.