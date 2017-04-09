Update: M62 closure lifted after police respond to collision

Police have completed work at the scene of a collision involving several vehicles on the M62 near Howden.
The eastbound exit slip road at junction 37 was closed earlier today while emergency services responded to the incident.
The Highways Agency had said its officers were working alongside Humberside Police to move the vehicles involved.
In an update issued this afternoon, the agency said the slip road had reopened at around 3pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.