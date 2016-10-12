Travelodge set to create 1,000 jobs

Hotel group Travelodge is creating 1,000 jobs in the coming months, ranging from managers and receptionists to plumbers and electricians.

The company is opening new hotels, recruiting staff at its head office and increasing its in-house maintenance team.

Hundreds of jobs are also being created at existing Travelodge hotels across the UK.

Travelodge operations director Debbie Husband said: “Joining a hotel company opens the door to training, career progression and even roles in new countries.

“We are recruiting for key roles across our UK hotels and at head office.”

The new hotels are in London, Stockport, East Grinstead, Kings Lynn, Andover and Peterhead, creating positions for managers, housekeepers, receptionists, bar staff and cleaners.

Around 50 jobs will be filled at Travelodge’s head office in Thame, Oxfordshire.

Travelodge employs over 10,000 staff and has 534 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain.