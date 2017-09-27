Tribute from G4S as victim of horror smash on A1 in Yorkshire is named

The victim of a horror smash where a van collided with a lorry on the A1 has been named by police.

G4S worker Andrew Keir, from Middlesborough, died on Friday at the scene of the crash, close to junction 48 of the A1(M) at Boroughbridge.

Police said he was driving a blue G4S Mercedes Benz van which was involved in a collision with the white HGV lorry at around 5am.

In a statement, Mr Keir's employers G4S said he would be "sadly missed" by colleagues.

Police are continuing enquiries to establish the circumstances of the crash, which caused traffic chaos last week, and are appealing for anything with footage of the collision to come forward.

In a tribute to Mr Keir, John Lennox, G4S Cash Solutions operations director, said: “Andrew first joined the team at G4S Teesside in 1997 as a driver and, despite briefly working with another company in 2005, re-joined G4S in July of that year.

"He was a highly respected member of the team who worked in cash processing and branch security before returning to the road and ultimately to HGV driving.

Having worked across so many areas of G4S in Teesside he built a wide network of colleagues and friends both at the branch and across the country. He will be sadly missed by all at G4S Cash Solutions.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Andrew’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."

The A1(M) was closed after the crash on Friday to allow police to conduct a thorough investigation.

It was reopened at 1pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12170170088.