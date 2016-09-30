Tribute to former Leeds music hall star

LEGENDARY Leeds City Varieties entertainer Tessie O’Shea’s favourite instrument is set make its first appearance on stage in more than 40 years.

Tessie O’Shea was a regular headliner on BBC TV’s The Good Old Days, making her last appearance in 1976. She made her name in the USA in the 1960s and appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show alongside the Beatles.

The singer became famous for her trademark Gibson banjolele strumming and catchy songs.

Current Good Old Days regular Andy Eastwood acquired her banjolele after spotting it on eBay.

He will use it to play her theme song Two Ton Tessie during The Good Old Days shows at Leeds City Varieties on Friday October 7 and Saturday 8.