Tributes paid to much-loved young mum killed in early morning crash

Tributes have been paid to a popular young mum killed in an early morning crash in Rotherham today.

Megan Borrows, aged 24, died when the car she was a passenger in crashed into parked cars in Kimberworth at around 2.30am.

Another passenger in the car - a 22-year-old man - was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but the driver has not yet been traced.

They were in a grey MG ZR, which crashed into two parked vehicles on Kimberworth Road, near to the junction with Psalters Lane.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

Megan's partner, Steve Moorcroft, has led to tributes to the mum-of-two on Facebook.

Posting a photograph of the pair taken when they were on holiday with their two young daughters, he wrote: "I love you Megan and I always will.

"I'll make sure them kids remember who you were. You are a credit to this world and I will never ever stop loving you. Fly high my sweetheart."

Ell Watts, who said Megan was her best friend, posted: "I love you. My heart will be forever broken without you. My bestest friend.

"I'm so glad I had the pleasure of being your best friend for all those years."

Sally Callear and Samantha Mckeiver, both posting on Facebook, described Megan as 'amazing'.

Holly Elliot said she was 'totally devastated' at the death and said Megan 'doted on' her two daughters.

Jodie Watts added: "Most heartbreaking news I've ever seen. Devastated is an understatement.

"So proud to have spent some lovely memories with Megan throughout our childhood."

Linzi Williams said she was in shock at the death and posted that Megan's daughters were a 'credit to her'.

Emily Taylor wrote: "I am truly truly devastated. You were such a funny, beautiful young lady and an amazing mummy to two beautiful little girls. It has broken my hear

"I love you so much and always will, you will always hold a piece in my heart."

Tia Davenport described Megan as 'such a beautiful girl inside and out' and said 'it's such a cruel world'.

Scott Baker said she was 'an incredibly talented girl with an infectious smile'.