Tributes to Harrogate man who died on holiday

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved and respected Harrogate musician who lost his life on a walking holiday in Ireland with his wife.

Sax player Ian Peak was found last Wednesday following an extensive search after he went missing while climbing Mount Brandon on the Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry.

A member of Soundbyte, the renowned Harrogate-based sax big band, the much-loved Peak's playing brought a new dimension to every outfit and style of music he played in a lifetime of music.

His fellow musicians in Soundbyte have described him as an "amazing person" the "one and only Ian Peak" and will be holding a tribute concert to him later in the year.

Paul Welch of Soundbyte said: "He was an amazing person on every front. I will miss him massively.

"He had become the brother I never had, he was my rock of Gibraltar, always around 24/7 should anything go pear shaped, laughter was not always far from the agenda.

"Peaky leaves a massive hole in all of our hearts, our loving thoughts are with his wife Janette, Tom, Emma and Amy and Alex and the extended Peak family.

"On Tuesday Peaky was out walking on Mount Brandon, a mountain on the Dingle peninsula in South West Ireland.

"Having just summitted and making his descent back to meet Janette it would appear he slipped and fell vertically a significant way, landing awkwardly.

"Weather conditions at the time weren’t fabulous, the cloud had come down and visibility was a little restricted - not enough to rule out a selfie at the top I might add

"It took the Mountain Rescue service over 24 hours to locate him and a further 3 hours to bring him to the local Hospital.

"The team who found Peaky told Janette his fall was so severe it is unlikely he would have suffered.

"Soundbyte plan to continue through to our annual “ Close to Christmas “ event at the majestic Hotel which will befittingly become “ Close to Peaky “ under the baton of Ross Simpson, leader of Echo 42 and a very dear friend of Peaky.

"Together with Richard Upton we will be working on making this a VERY special evening in memory of the one and only Ian Peak."