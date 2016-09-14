Tributes to man and woman from Leeds killed in crash

A MAN and a woman from Leeds have been named as the two people who died in a double fatal road traffic collision in Brighouse last week.

Joe De Garis, 30, and Natalie Sanderson, 26, both from Leeds, died following a collision on Wakefield Road between Loxley Road and Sherwood Road just after 8,30pm on Tuesday December 6.

The VW Golf they were travelling in was in collision with a white Vauxhall Corsa.

Tributes have been paid on social media and a dedicated page has been set up in memory of Mr De Garis.

Laura Oakes posted on Natalie Sanderson’s Facebook page: “Words can’t even describe how sorry I am and gutted that you’re now living with the angels.

“You have a heart of gold, Natalie, and are proof that big guy only takes the best!”

Louise McCullagh wrote: “I hope you knew how much you were loved, admired and appreciated.”

Claire Earl wrote on Facebook: “Absolutely heart wrecking waking up to this news. Won’t be the same without you.”

A floral tribute has also been placed at the scene of the crash.

A note attached reads: “Joe and Natalie. Such a tragic loss of young life. All our love xxx”

A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains on police bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference 13160385147.

