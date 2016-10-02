Tributes to West Yorkshire teenager found dead at Manchester Metropolitan University

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a “dearly loved” student who has died suddenly at the age of 18.

Ed Cooper, of Guiseley, Leeds, had only started studying Events Management at Manchester Metropolitan University this year. He was found dead at a halls of residence on Wednesday.

In a statement paying tribute to Mr Cooper, his family said: “Ed was a big personality who lived life to the full. We loved him dearly and we will miss him so much.”

Mr Cooper’s friends have been leaving messages on a Facebook group which has been set up by his family to celebrate his life.

Katherine Skelton posted: “He was the nicest, most genuine guy ever and got along with anyone and everyone he came across.”

Laura Jones wrote: “Such a wonderful, charismatic guy who has made lifelong impressions on everyone who has had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Faizaan Hanif posted: “He was such a down to earth lad that was always smiling and had never failed to make us all laugh.”

And Jake Keating wrote: “A happy go lucky young man with a smile that would light up a room.”

Mr Cooper’s body was found by police after they were called to Oxford Court university halls by the ambulance service. The cause of the teenager’s death remains unclear.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Shortly before 10pm on Wednesday, September 28, police were called by the ambulance service to a property on Stretford Road, Hulme, to reports of a sudden death.

“Officers attended the address, where the body of an 18-year-old man was found.

“The matter is not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”