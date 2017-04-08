Readers have begun to share messages of condolence after news broke this morning about the death of a Yorkshire mother-of-four.

Many had followed the story of Sally Major's battle against cancer and supported fundraising efforts to help her seek cutting edge treatment in Germany, which is not available through the NHS.

The family had remortgaged their home in Silsden, near Keighley, and sold their car as well as taking out a number of loans in order to pay for a programme of immunotherapy treatment.

And they were overwhelmed when thousands of people responded to a heartfelt plea to donate funds when the money ran dry last month.

But today her husband, Liam Major, broke the news that his 33-year-old wife had passed away at the Hallwang Clinic.

It has prompted a number tributes from readers who were inspired by Mrs Major's bravery and her devotion to her family.

Margarita Smith said: "This brave, brave lady endured so much to remain with her family. Her courage will be one of the lasting legacies she will leave for her family. Deepest condolences."

Beverley Walker said: "So very sad I've followed her story these last few weeks such a brave and wonderful lady... my heart goes out to her family may she rest in peace."Emma

Treadwell said: "Oh that's so very sad. God bless her and my thoughts and prayers with her lovely family."

Sheila Brown said: "RIP. Your husband has your four beautiful children as your memory. Hope he will be strong for them.My thoughts to him and the children."

Nichola Shepherd said: "So sad to hear! I've been following this story. My love goes to Liam and the kids."

And hundreds more have posted messages on the Facebook page set up by the family to share Mrs Major's story.

Amanda Grimshaw said: "Very sad news. Liam Major you did all you could along with yours and Sally's amazing family, friends and strangers who cared. May you find some comfort knowing that you did all you could."

Vicki Gilbert said: "So terribly sorry for you loss Liam and family. Can't imagine your pain. I am so glad everyone pulled together and that along with the Drs and nurses did everything they could to save her."

Jeni Street said: "Rest in Peace Sally - the memory of your incredible fight will always live on and your courage touched so many. Love to all the family at this incredibly sad time."