Trio due in court over Sheffield murder

Three men are due in court today over a fatal shooting in Sheffield.

Keil Bryan, aged 32, of Brackley Street, Pitsmoor, is due at Sheffield Crown Court accused of murder along with Razwan Mirza, 35 and Mohammed Mirza, 30, both of Staniforth Road, Darnall, who are both charged with assisting an offender.

They were charged last week by detectives investigating the death of Aseel Al-Essaie, 23, who was shot in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe, on Saturday, February 18 as he pulled up for a family gathering to celebrate his twin sister's engagement.

The men appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Saturday and their case was transferred to the city's Crown Court for a hearing today.

Two other men - Matthew Cohen, 28, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge and Dale Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Crosspool - were both charged with murder earlier in the year.

Patricia Sharp, 57, of Bramwell Street, Netherthorpe and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.