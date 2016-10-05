Trio of Yorkshire companies are up for Digital Entrepreneur Awards

Yorkshire-based Pinnacle Data, INK Digital Agency and North Yorkshire Police are among the finalists for this year’s Digital Entrepreneur Awards.

The national awards honour achievements in digital entrepreneurialism as well as recognising innovation in an ever-evolving sector and the results to be announced at a ceremony in Manchester next month.

The finals of the awards, pegged as the only honours in the UK dedicated to celebrating digital entrepreneurialism, span 16 categories. These cover all areas of digital business from Social Media Campaign of the Year, Web Development Project of the Year, Most Creative Use of Technology and the prestigious Digital Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Among the shortlisted finalists is Sheffield-based web design agency 2j Design Limited, nominated for eCommerce Developer of the Year.

Jamie Jackson, founder of 2j Design Limited, said: “We’ve been making a lot of changes at 2J this year, and winning this award would be a brilliant way to round off 2016.

“We knew it would be a big year for us as we’ve expanded our team and fine-tuned our processes to improve our customer journey. This award will show our blood, sweat and tears were 100 per cent worth it – it’s all been worth it regardless, the award is just shinier to look at and easier to dust.”

This year’s judging panel includes Tom Bloxham, Chairman of Urban Splash, and Lawrence Jones MBE, founder and CEO of cloud computing firm UKFast and long-standing sponsor of the DEAs. Mr Jones said: “The media tends to focus on the success of the of the US tech giants, ignoring the hard work of many UK firms.

“However, the many incredibly strong entries to this year’s Digital Entrepreneur Awards show that our tech community is thriving and worthy of recognition.

This year’s Digital Entrepreneur Awards finalists will be unveiled at Manchester’s Palace Hotel on November 9.