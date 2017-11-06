TRP joins the team for Headingley revamp

Have your say

Engineering specialist TRP Consulting has been appointed to the team that will deliver the £40m redevelopment of Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Its engineering experts will work with the Emerald Headingley design and construction teams to turn the vision for two impressive new stands at the historic sporting venue into reality.

TRP has helped successfully deliver sporting projects across the UK, including the regeneration of Doncaster Racecourse, the revamp of Preston North End’s historic Deepdale football ground and the creation of Arsenal FC’s training facilities.

TRP Consulting has been appointed by Caddick Group.

The new stands are being designed by DLA Architects. Construction work will be carried out by Caddick Construction.

TRP Consulting director Geoff Wilks said: “Emerald Headingley is well-known globally as a fantastic venue and this redevelopment will ensure that it continues to be the scene of great sporting dramas in the future.”