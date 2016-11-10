Trump to put ‘forgotten men and women first’

DONALD TRUMP promised to put America’s “forgotten men and women” first as the billionaire businessman prepares to become one of the most unexpected presidents in the history of the USA.

The flamboyant tycoon will meet Barack Obama, the outgoing president, later today as Washington comes to terms with the outlandish Republican’s defeat of Hillary Clinton in a political earthquake as white working class voters defied the political establishment in a result which has echoes of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The rapprochement will set the tone for the critical weeks of transition prior to President-elect Trump’s inauguration on January 20 next year – both men traded ugly insults as the campaign reached its denouement.

In a heartfelt concession speech 12 hours after Mr Trump’s acceptance address, Mrs Clinton urged her crestfallen supporters to accept the result and end months of feuding which have led to escalating racial tensions. “We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead,” said the defeated candidate whose campaign was dogged by a FBI national security investigation into the contents of her private email server.

Her words were echoed by President Obama who urged young voters not to be disheartened after the so-called ‘rust states’, hit by economic stagnation, backed Mr Trump. He said a smooth “transfer of power is one of the hallmarks of our democracy” before telling Americans: “We are not Democrats first. We are not Republicans first. We are Americans first. We are patriots first.”

As the world came to terms with Mr Trump’s shock win – most polls had suggested his rival would become the USA’s first female president – Theresa May promised to build on the “special relationship” between Britain and the USA. “We are, and will remain, strong and close partners on trade, security and defence,” said the Prime Minister amid speculation over whether Britain will be better placed to seek enhanced trading terms after leaving the European Union.

However German Chancellor Angela Merkel was circumspect, promising “close co-operation” based on values like “the dignity of human beings, independent of their origin, skin colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation or political position”.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin hopes Mr Trump’s win will lead to more cordial relations, while United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon struck a note of caution, appealing to the USA to use its “remarkable power to help lift humanity up and to work for the common good”.

Worried that a Trump victory could cause economic panic, the financial markets did not react with the volatility witnessed after the June 23 Brexit vote.

Yet, as protesters took to America’s streets after this stinging rebuke to the political establishment, leading Yorkshire MP Dan Jarvis challenged Britain’s political leaders to learn from Mr Trump’s astonishing rise to power that saw the 70-year-old insult sections of society while promising to “make America great again”.

“If we do not, we lay ourselves open to the divisiveness and demagoguery of extremists,” writes the Barnsley Central MP in The Yorkshire Post. “Many within the political establishment did not expect Donald Trump to win. But his victory reminds us of the challenge we face in our country to overcome divisions and halt the tide of cynicism which has engulfed our politics. The stakes are high; we cannot afford to fail.”

Meanwhile Ukip leader Nigel Farage likened the result to “a super-sized Brexit”.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Trump struck a conciliatory tone. “I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans,” he said.

Taking to the stage with his family, including his Slovenian-born wife Melania, Mr Trump promised a plan to double economic growth and invest in world-class infrastructure.

“Working together, we will begin the urgent task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the American dream,” he added.

The 45th President of the USA, the former game show host is the least experienced – he’s the first to win power without having held elected office or served in the military. “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer,” added the victorious candidate after wins in the swing states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin tipped America’s Electoral College in his favour.