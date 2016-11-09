Trump victory highlights the need to 'challenge the status quo'

The political left needs to 'challenge the status quo' in order to succeed in the polls, MPs have suggested, as they react to news of Donald Trump's victory in the US election.

The region's MPs took to Twitter from the early hours of this morning to weigh in on the shock result, with many debating the consequences for women's rights and international relations.

But for many Labour MPs the result seems to have given rise to renewed introspection, as they wrangle with the surge in support for right-wing, "anti-establishment" politics.

Commenting on Trump's victory, the Leeds West MP and shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon described the result as "deeply worrying".

However, he went on to suggest that for left-wing parties to replicate this success it needs to challenge the "status quo".

"[It] is deeply worrying that Trump... has been elected as leader of the most powerful country on earth. A billionaire had to convince people he's not part of the 'elite'," he said.

"The choice of Democratic candidate was sadly very helpful to Trump's 'anti-establishment' pose.

"Any progressive who wants to win big elections must turn their mind to changing the fundamentals of an economic system which has created so much anger.

"There is no election-winning future for 'the left' if it is not about challenging the fundamentals of the economic status quo."

Don Valley MP Caroline Flint also noted Donald Trump's status as an "outsider", suggesting that American voters had seen an opportunity to "stick two fingers up to Washington elite".

But she challenged comparisons with the left-wing Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders, arguing he would not have achieved equivalent appeal.

She wrote: "Trump isn't the answer to problems of working class voters. But [the] centre-left in USA and UK lack empathy.

"Politics begins with understanding people's concerns."

Conservative MP for Shipley, Philip Davies, was among the few British MPs who openly welcomed this morning's result.

Mr Davies has previously declared support for Mr Trump, and told BBC Radio 5 that his Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton "represents everything I hate about politics".

Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyn also welcomed the result, tweeting: "Congratulations Donald Trump."

She added: "The US has spoken; we must respect democracy and not insult those millions who voted for him."

Labour MP for Barnsley East , Michael Dugher, warned against "the British left" drawing "all the wrong conclusions" from the result.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “It was depressing to see the politics of despair and division have literally trumped the politics of hope.

“There are also profound lessons for UK politics too: Parties of the centre and left, like the Labour Party here, have to show we are in touch with the deep-seated grievances that many working people feel – and that we have answers that are credible for the task.

"Otherwise, the demagogues and those on the right who thrive on fear and insecurity win every time.”

While Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis suggested the repercussions of the "decent left-of-centre" defeat "will be felt around the world".