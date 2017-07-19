Turner & Townsend post seven years of growth

Professional services giant Turner & Townsend hailed its diverse business model and a series of new product launches after it has registered its seventh year of successive growth.

The Leeds-based business posted a turnover of £491m for the period up until April of this year, an increase from £409m for the previous year.

The global business, which works on some of the world’s largest capital projects and programmes across the real estate, infrastructure and natural resources sectors and employs nearly 4,700 people in 104 offices, has delivered profit after tax of £36.2m, a rise of 22 per cent from £29.6m. The Horsforth-based firm attributed its investment in its long-term capability and diversified business model as being behind its ability to thrive amid volatile global market conditions.

Despite low commodity prices continuing to affect the Middle East, Turner & Townsend increased annual revenue in the region by 42 per cent.

Growth in its UK infrastructure and real estate business saw UK revenue climb by 18.3 per cent to a record £212.5m. Revenue increased in North America to £71.6m and £45.2m in Australia and New Zealand.

The past twelve months has seen Turner & Townsend appointed to a series of major new projects and programmes, including providing strategic support as one of four programme client partners for the expansion of London Heathrow Airport.

Vincent Clancy, chairman and chief executive, said: “Our diversified global business, investment in our long-term capability, and growing geographical reach are critical to our success, ensuring we are well placed to pursue our goal to be the world’s leading independent professional service provider within capital programmes by 2020.”